3 Final Questions for Jayhawks Ahead of Kansas vs. Cincinnati
Lance Leipold and the Kansas football team are close to kicking off the second Big 12 matchup of the year. The Jayhawks are looking to follow their dominant win over West Virginia with another victory over Cincinnati.
KU enters this game as the betting favorites, but the Bearcats are not a team to overlook. They nearly defeated a solid Nebraska team in Week 1 and rebounded with back-to-back wins to round out nonconference play.
There are still a few lingering questions that the Jayhawks will have to answer tonight. How the team responds could determine the outcome of today’s contest.
3. Will the Defense Contain Brendan Sorsby’s Legs?
UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been inconsistent through the air but dangerous in the run game, averaging 8.0 yards per carry and rushing for 175 yards and four touchdowns.
When the Jayhawks' defense faced a mobile quarterback last week in WVU's Jaylen Henderson, it struggled immensely and allowed its only touchdown of the game.
If Sorsby's arm isn't doing enough for the Bearcats' offense, they will resort to the option game and running with Tawee Walker. This is a dangerous team on the ground and given KU's struggles against similar quarterback archetypes, it is something to keep an eye on.
2. Can the Run Game Replicate Last Week’s Performance?
Iowa transfer Leshon Williams broke out last week for Kansas in the absence of Daniel Hishaw Jr., who exited the game after the first drive. Hishaw will once again miss this week's contest and the bulk of the carries will go to Williams.
While the Jayhawks ran for 259 total yards against West Virginia, they also struggled on the ground two weeks prior vs. Missouri, carrying the ball 19 times for 31 yards.
Cincinnati defensive tackle Dontay Corleone was ruled out today, giving the run game a huge boost. But Williams will need to be extremely effective today for the offense to perform at its highest level.
1. Is Cincinnati’s Secondary Talented Enough To Limit Jalon Daniels?
Cincinnati's secondary was not great in 2024, as it finished tied for the fewest interceptions in the Big 12 with five and allowed 2,673 passing yards. As a result, it fired cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs after three seasons at UC in hopes of revitalizing the unit.
In the offseason, it added First Team All-Sun Belt cornerback Matthew McDoom and former Tennessee safety Christian Harrison, among others. Against Nebraska, it held Dylan Raiola to 5.8 yards per attempt, though he threw 42 passes and two touchdowns without a turnover.
Raiola is not quite as experienced as Daniels, but the two aren't that far off. UC's defense was solid against him and that shows that the secondary has improved.
KU's motion-heavy offense and diverse play-calls will present the Bearcats' secondary a real challenge. How McDoom guards WR1 Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is a key matchup to watch.