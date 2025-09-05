Barrage of 2027 Recruits Receive Offers From Kansas Football
The Kansas Jayhawks are already turning their attention to the 2027 recruiting class after Lance Leipold put together one of the top groups in the Big 12 for the upcoming graduating year.
Over the past several days, KU has gone on an offering spree, extending scholarships to at least 10 recruits (from what we know, if not more). Here’s the latest on the Jayhawks’ efforts on the recruiting trail.
2027 Recruits Offered by Kansas This Week
Malakai Taufoou
Mason Oglesby
Bryant Robinson
Bryce Breeden
Elijajuan Houston
Lathan Whisenton
JayQuan Snell
James Roberson
Karnell James
Kyren Caldwell
There are a lot of names on that list to remember, but we'll pinpoint the most important.
The highest-ranked recruit from that group across most recruiting sites is safety JayQuan Snell from Waxahachie High School in Texas. He is the No. 80 overall player and No. 5 safety in 247 Sports' Composite rankings for the 2026 class, making him an extremely coveted prospect.
He holds offers from premier programs like Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and more, so KU likely won't be much of a competitor in his recruitment.
However, Leipold's coaching staff also offered other top-500 players out of Texas, such as Karnell James, Elijajuan Harris, Lathan Whisenton, and James Roberson.
All of these prospects are ranked in the 300-500 range in the 247 Sports Composite, which would make them terrific additions to KU's 2027 class.
Perhaps the most intriguing name on the list is Malakai Taufoou, a safety from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. He was learning a new position as a sophomore but quickly got the grasp of it and is now viewed as a 4-star recruit.
In an interview with Arizona On SI, he revealed that Tennessee, Washington, BYU, Cal, and Arizona are the top contenders in his recruitment. Now, Kansas potentially has a chance to enter the race.
Bryce Breeden, Bryant Robinson, Mason Oglesby, and Kyren Caldwell are not ranked, though more should come out about them soon.
Kansas Has An Elite 2026 Recruiting Class
Signing day is still a few months away, but Kansas’ 2026 class is shaping up to be historic for the program.
Headlined by standout defensive back J.J. Dunnigan — a top-100 recruit — the Jayhawks are establishing themselves as a local recruiting powerhouse over rivals such as Kansas State.
KU currently holds seven of the top 13 in-state commitments, according to On3. As long as top players like Dunnigan and Kaden Snyder stay committed through signing day, the future is bright on the recruiting trail for Leipold and Co.