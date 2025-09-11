Kansas Football Coaching Staff Offers 2027 Offensive Tackle Jordan Agbanoma
As Lance Leipold looks to continue improving the Kansas football program, recruiting is an ongoing process. On Monday, Leipold and his staff extended an offer to the Class of 2027 offensive tackle Jordan Agbanoma.
Agbanoma, who is a beast on the offensive line, stands at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds. Agabanoma knows how to use his size and strength efficiently.
He often spends time at the right tackle position, creating gaps for his backs or allowing his quarterback to have an extra couple of seconds in the pocket. It almost seems too easy for him to drive his opponent back at least 4-5 yards.
Agbanoma’s recruitment is just truly getting started. Although he is entering his junior year of high school, his first offers came on May 7 from Purdue, Pittsburgh, Kennesaw State, and UMass.
Since then, Agbanoma has racked up 15 offers from a variety of schools, including elite-level programs in Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, and Florida.
Agbanoma is from Loganville, Georgia, and attends Grayson High School. While his stock is rising, so is his game as he looks to have a phenomenal junior year. Agbanoma and Grayson won the 6A State Championship last season and are preparing to go back-to-back this upcoming season.
Even though Agbanoma’s recruitment is still fresh, and time is on the Jayhawks’ side, three schools could potentially already have his eye.
As a Georgia native, Agbanoma has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Kennesaw State. This is all speculation, and in a world of NIL, there are some high-level programs interested in Agbanoma that could throw a deal his way.
However, Jayhawk fans should not cross him off the list just yet, as Agbanoma would be a great pickup for the Jayhawks. Whoever is in the backfield come fall of 2027 will find it easy to gain yards with Agbanoma on the line.
All it takes is a couple of good seasons from Leipold and the Jayhawks to be in the mix, which is a very realistic expectation. Kansas can now hang with other big-name programs in the world of NIL, as they have $225 million to use on the athletic program after David Booth's historic donation.
Luckily for the Jayhawks, there is still a lot of time to recruit Agbanoma and get him comfortable with Kansas football. Until commitment day comes for the Grayson standout, the best thing Leipold and staff can do is stay involved and hopefully get Agbanoma to visit.