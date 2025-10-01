Kansas Football Lands Primetime Slot Against Texas Tech
When the Kansas Jayhawks head to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the No. 11 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders next Saturday, they’ll be doing so under the bright lights of Jones AT&T Stadium.
It was announced on Monday that the two teams will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing live on FOX. It will be the second consecutive game in which the Jayhawks play in primetime, with KU’s game at UCF this Saturday also starting at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
The Texas Tech game will be KU’s fifth night game this year. The Jayhawks are currently 3-0 in those games with wins against Fresno State, Wagner, and West Virginia.
The road test in Lubbock could arguably be KU’s toughest of the year as the Red Raiders currently sit tied for second in the Big 12 standings with a 1-o conference record and 4-0 record overall. Their lone conference win thus far came in impressive fashion as Texas Tech dominated a good Utah team in Salt Lake City by a score of 34-10.
The team is led by senior quarterback Behren Morton who has already accumulated 1,065 yards passing and 11 touchdowns this season. Sophomore running back Cameron Dickey has rushed for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns while junior wide receiver Coy Eakin has 260 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns so far this year.
On defense, senior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez leads the team in tackles with 28 and junior defensive back Brice Pollock leads the team in interceptions with three on the year.
KU has not beaten Texas Tech since 2019 when the Jayhawks upset the Red Raiders by a score of 37-34 in Lawrence. In fact, it is one of just two wins all time that KU owns against Texas Tech – the other being a 34-31 win in Lubbock back in October 2001 under previous head coach Mark Mangino.
The Red Raiders own a 23-2 record over KU dating back to their first meeting on Sept. 18, 1965.
The game against Texas Tech could be a must-win for KU if they have any hopes of competing for the Big 12 championship this year. And to pull off the upset, the Jayhawks will likely need to play their best football of the season.
Texas Tech will head to Houston this Saturday before returning home to host KU next weekend.