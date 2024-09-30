Leipold Takes Ownership of Kansas Football Struggles: "It Starts with the Head Coach"
After another tough loss, Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold didn't sugarcoat the emotions running through his team.
When asked about the mental state of the Jayhawks following their defeat, Leipold was blunt and candid about the toll it's taking on his players.
"Extremely, extremely down. But why wouldn't you be?" Leipold said. "I mean, if they're not, you're not a competitor. You put all this time in, we talk about emphasis and things, and we're not making it happen. And it starts with the head coach. I'm not getting it up for this program and for this fan base."
For a team that's been grinding week after week, the lack of results and a 1-4 start is clearly weighing on them.
Expectations were higher this season, but Kansas continues to stumble, unable to turn things around. The frustration is palpable, and Leipold knows that accountability begins with him.
The Jayhawks' inability to deliver when it counts has been a recurring theme, and it's starting to wear down even the most resilient players. The emotional toll of repeated defeats is evident, and while Leipold remains focused on improving, the pressure to meet the expectations of both the team and the Kansas fan base continues to grow.
Kansas has shown flashes of potential, but Leipold and his team know that potential without execution doesn’t translate into wins. The challenge now is to rally mentally and find a way to translate their hard work and dedication into results on the field.
The Jayhawks will have to dig deep, refocus, and figure out how to fight through the adversity if they want to turn this season around.
Whether they can shake off their struggles and deliver for their fans remains to be seen. But for now, Leipold is left searching for answers, knowing that time is running out to find them.
