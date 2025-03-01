Celebrating 70 Years of College Basketball's Legendary Barn: Allen Fieldhouse
There are cathedrals across all sports but in college basketball a very select few stick out above the rest.
The Cameron Crazies make Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke one of the best known venues in the sport while few places are as good as Assembly Hall at Indiana on game day. Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, and several others have memorable barns but none of those can match Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Allen Fieldhouse turns 70 years old on Saturday, as the Jayhawks welcome No. 10 Texas Tech to the old barn. The venue opened back on March 1, 1955 as Kansas beat in-state rival Kansas State, 77-67 in a year that was rather forgettable for the Jayhawks, going just 11-10 overall.
Over the years Allen Fieldhouse has played host to countless incredible moments that Kansas fans won't ever forget.
Legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Danny Manning, Aaron Miles, Nick Collinson, Kirk Hinrich, Jacque Vaughn and so many more have called Allen Fieldhouse home while Kansas has won three of its four NCAA Tournaments since moving in.
"The Phog" turns 70 on Saturday and despite the age, looks and sounds as good as ever.
