Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 12 vs. Kentucky
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's regular season finale against Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At least on the virtual gridiron, the Louisville football program was able to get their revenge against SMU.
Marching down to Dallas for their final road game of the season, the Cardinals were able to stun the home crowd, leaving with a 38-27 victory over the Mustangs. UofL improves to 7-4 overall and finishes at 5-3 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB26 Series.
The shootout was powered by the quarterbacks. UofL's Miller Moss went 29-of-30 for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while SMU's Kevin Jennings was 43-of-49 for 388 yards and three scores.
RB Isaac Brown added 110 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, TE Jacob Stewart caught a team-best seven catches for 90 yards, WR Chris Bell had five catches for 65 yards and a score, while WR Caullin Lacy logged six receptions for 56 yards and two scores. Defensively, UofL was torn apart, but LB Stanquan Clark did log 13 tackle (plus two for loss), and DE Clev Lubin had a three-sack day.
This week, Louisville returns home to cap off their virtual regular season with the annual Governor's Cup showdown vs. Kentucky. In College Football 26, the Wildcats sport an 80 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 80 overall and their defense at 74 overall.
Kentucky had a putrid real-world offense last season, but they *could* be better in 2025 if CFB26 is to be believed. Led by Dante Dowdell (88 OVR), they have three running backs over 84 overall, Kendrick Law (83 OVR) and Ja'Mori Maclin (81 OVR) are a good WR duo, and new QB Zach Calzada is an 81 overall.
The Wildcats lose a massive amount of defensive talent from last year, but they still have some capable guys here. CB J.Q. Hardaway and DT David Gusta are their best defenders at 86 overall, while DT Josiah Hayes is an 82 overall and S Jordan Lovett is an 81 overall.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Kentucky playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Wildcats on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- Game 4 at Pitt
- Game 5 vs. Virginia
- Game 6 at Miami
- Game 7 vs. Boston College
- Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- Game 9 vs. Cal
- Game 10 vs. Clemson
- Game 11 at SMU
- Game 12 vs. Kentucky
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky