Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 9 vs. Cal
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup against Cal.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time this virtual season, the Louisville football program has won back-to-back games against FBS opponents.
Marching into Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech, the Cardinals were able to escape the hostile road environment with the victory, winning 24-12. UofL improves to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB26 Series.
Once again, QB Miller Moss had a stellar day, going 32-of-38 for 296 yards and a touchdown to Caullin Lacy. TE Jacob Stewart caught nine passes for 125 yards, and RB Isaac Brown ran for 41 yards plus a score.
Defensively, UofL held VT to just 249 total yards of offense. LB Stanquan Clark collected 11 tackles, S JoJo Evans posted a whopping five tackles for loss, while LB T.J. Quinn and CB Tayon Holloway (despite not being on the real-world roster) each snagged interceptions - the latter of which was a fourth quarter pick-six.
This week, Louisville comes back to virtual L&N Stadium for their showdown with Cal. In College Football 26, the Golden Bears sport a 78 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 75 overall and their defense at 82 overall.
On the heels of posting a top-three defense in the ACC last season, this side of the line of scrimmage continues to lead the way for Cal. Their top five players are all on defense, headlined by 88 overall DE T.J. Bush, and seven defenders are at an 80 overall or better.
Meanwhile, the Golden Bears' offense looks markedly different from last season's, which was led by Fernando Mendoza and Jadyn Ott. Jacob De Jesus (83 OVR) and Trond Grizzell (80 OVR) are a solid pairing at WR, Devin Brown (79 OVR) steps in at QB, and three different RBs come in at an 82 overall.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Cal playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Golden Bears on the virtual gridiron below:
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
