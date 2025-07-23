Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 7 vs. Boston College
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup against Boston College.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing on their roller coaster start to the virtual 2025 season.
Traveling to Miami for their massive showdown with the Hurricanes, the Cardinals were dealt a humbling loss and nearly shut out, eventually falling 23-6. UofL falls to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB26 Series.
Louisville could only muster 266 yards of offense, with RB Isaac Brown doing the bulk of the damage, rushing for 111 yards and their only touchdown. QB Miller Moss went 19-of-21, but only threw for 180 yards. Meanwhile, Miami QB Carson Beck eviscerated the UofL defense, going 27-of-28 for 299 yards and two touchdowns.
This week, Louisville returns home to virtual L&N Stadium to try and get back on track against Boston College. In College Football 26, the Eagles sport a 78 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 78 overall and their defense at 80 overall.
Boston College has been known for their offensive line and running back play in recent years, and the same could be true in 2025. They sport a pair of 83 overall RBs in Turbo Richard and Jordan McDonald, while OLs Logan Taylor (85 OVR) and Jude Bowry (82 OVR) will open up holes for them. WR Lewis Bond, at 84 overall, is someone else to watch out for as well.
Over on defense, the Eagles are carried primarily by their secondary. All four starters, corners Max Tucker (82 OVR) and Amari Jackson (81 OVR), plus safeties K.P. Price (87 OVR) and Carter Davis (84 OVR), are above an 80 overall.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Boston College playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Eagles on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- Game 4 at Pitt
- Game 5 vs. Virginia
- Game 6 at Miami
- Game 7 vs. Boston College
- *Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- *Game 9 vs. Cal
- *Game 10 vs. Clemson
- *Game 11 at SMU
- *Game 12 vs. Kentucky
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky