Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 2 vs. James Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The return of college football might be roughly a month and a half away, but to hold us over until then, the sport recently made its return to video game world.
Last week, 'EA Sports College Football 26' was officially released. It's the follow-up to last's year's uber-successful 'College Football 25,' which was the first college football video game to be released in 11 years.
With the game's release, Louisville Cardinals On SI is kicking off the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Just like we did last preseason with College Football 25, we will be CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season in College Football 26.
Since FCS teams like Eastern Kentucky are not included in CFB26, we will be kicking off the series with Louisville's week two matchup against James Madison. In College Football 26, the Dukes sport a 76 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 75 overall and their defense at 72 overall.
Like Louisville, JMU is anchored by a phenomenal one-two punch at running back. UNC transfer George Pettaway comes in at an 87 overall, while North Texas transfer Ayo Adeyi is an 86. Add in good QB options (Alonza Barnett III at 86, Matt Sluka at 82), and the Dukes have the potential to put up points.
While James Madison's defense lags behind their offense, they have a few impact players here. Safety Jacob Thomas is ranked at 85 overall, while defensive tackle Immanuel Bush is an 80 overall.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and James Madison playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Dukes on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- *Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- *Game 4 at Pitt
- *Game 5 vs. Virginia
- *Game 6 at Miami
- *Game 7 vs. Boston College
- *Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- *Game 9 vs. Cal
- *Game 10 vs. Clemson
- *Game 11 at SMU
- *Game 12 vs. Kentucky
*coming soon
(Photo of Jawhar Jordan: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
