Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 6 vs. Miami
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's road matchup against Miami.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dropping their virtual ACC opener, the Louisville football program is now on the board in conference play.
Returning home to virtual L&N Stadium to host Virginia, the Cardinals were able to pull themselves out of an early 14-point hole, securing a 34-24 victory. UofL improves to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB26 Series.
Like nearly every other game this season, QB Miller Moss was electric, going 29-of-33 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. WR Caullin Lacy and TE Jacob Stewart combined to snag 18 receptions for 160 yards and two scores, while RB Isaac Brown ran for 115 yards and caught a touchdown pass.
Defensively, Louisville held Virginia to just 291 yards of offense. The LB duo of Stanquan Clark and T.J. Quinn combined for 25 tackles and six for loss, while DT Denzel Lowry collected two sacks.
This week, Louisville heads back on the road for their massive virtual showdown at Miami. In College Football 26, the Hurricanes sport an 86 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 89 overall and their defense at 88 overall.
Cam Ward and a handful of others might have made the jump to the NFL, but the Canes still have a very good offense. OL Francis Mauigoa is Miami's highest-rated player at 93 overall, Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck comes in at 91 overall, while longtime RB Mark Fletcher Jr. is an 88 overall.
On the other side of the line of scrimmage, The U is loaded with playmakers. 15 players are ranked at an 80 overall or higher and four are an 87 overall or higher, headlined by DE Rueben Bain Jr. (93 OVR).
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Miami playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Hurricanes on the virtual gridiron below:
(Photo of Ja'Corey Brooks: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
