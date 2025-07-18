Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
This week, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup against Bowling Green.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program, at least on the virtual gridiron, has already run into their first road block of the year.
In their "opener" to the 2025 season against James Madison, the Cardinals dug themselves into a 21-point hole early in the third quarter, eventually falling 34-27 to the Dukes.
Quarterback Miller Moss was extremely efficient, going 29-of-35 for 235 yards and a touchdown, but also an interception. Add in a 181-yard and two-score day by running back Isaac Brown, and the Cardinals put up 405 yards of offense. However, JMU QB Matt Sluka torched the Cards, going 33-of-37 for 261 yards and three scores, as the Dukes put up 439 yards of offense themselves.
This week, Louisville welcomes another Group of Five opponent to virtual L&N Stadium in Bowling Green. In College Football 26, the Falcons sport a 72 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 71 overall and their defense at 64 overall.
Former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George comes over from Tennessee State to take over BGSU, and has a couple solid offensive pieces to work with. QB Drew Pine is a 77 overall, and with an above average starting O-line, he could have the time to make plays.
The Falcons' defense for sure has some issues in the front seven, but do have a couple players in the secondary to watch out for. Safety Darius Lorfils is a 76 overall, while cornerback Jojo Johnson is a 75.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Bowling Green playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Falcons on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- *Game 4 at Pitt
- *Game 5 vs. Virginia
- *Game 6 at Miami
- *Game 7 vs. Boston College
- *Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- *Game 9 vs. Cal
- *Game 10 vs. Clemson
- *Game 11 at SMU
- *Game 12 vs. Kentucky
*coming soon
(Photo of Stanquan Clark: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
