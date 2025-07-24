Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 8 vs. Virginia Tech
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's road matchup against Virginia Tech.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is back on track in their virtual 2025 season.
Returning home to virtual L&N Stadium to host Boston College, the Cardinals put together a complete game against the Eagles, eventually securing a 26-9 victory. UofL improves to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB26 Series.
QB Miller Moss had another efficient day, going 22-of-26 for 210 yards and a touchdown to WR Chris Bell. RB Isaac Brown ran for 147 yards and a score, while PK Nick Keller was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals.
Defensively, BC was held to a measly 239 yards. S JoJo Evans collected 14 tackles and an interception, CB Rodney Johnson Jr. logged a pick as was, while DEs Clev Lubin and Wesley Bailey each had three tackles for loss.
This week, Louisville travels to virtual Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech. In College Football 26, the Hokies sport an 80 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 82 overall and their defense at 80 overall.
VT is coming off of a disappointing real-world 6-7 season, but they still have some good playmakers - especially on offense. The RB duo of Terion Stewart and Braydon Bennett are 88 and 86 overall, respectively, WR Donovan Green comes in at an 84 overall, while QB Kyron Drones - even after a down real-world season - is still an 83 overall.
The Hokies' defense loses a lot of their top-end players from 2024, but there are still some players to watch out for. S Christian Ellis at 85 overall and DE Ben Bell at 84 overall headline a defense that has eight players at 80 overall or higher.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Virginia Tech playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Hokies on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- Game 4 at Pitt
- Game 5 vs. Virginia
- Game 6 at Miami
- Game 7 vs. Boston College
- Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- *Game 9 vs. Cal
- *Game 10 vs. Clemson
- *Game 11 at SMU
- *Game 12 vs. Kentucky
*coming soon
