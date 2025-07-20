Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 4 vs. Pitt
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's road matchup and ACC opener at Pitt.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a bumpy start to their virtual 2025 season, the Louisville football is now in the win column.
Hosting Bowling Green, the Cardinals were able to bounce back from their stunning loss to JMU, claiming a 24-14 decision at L&N Stadium.
QB Miller Moss did it all for UofL, going 23-of-25 for 248 yards and two touchdowns to WR Chris Bell and TE Jacob Stewart, while also leading the team in rushing with 57 yards on the ground. WR Caullin Lacy caught seven passes for 74 yards, both of which led the team, while LB duo Stanquan Clark and T.J. Quinn combined for a whopping 29 tackles and five for loss.
This week, Louisville hits the road for the first time, playing their ACC opener at Pitt. In College Football 26, the Panthers sport an 81 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 80 overall and their defense at 86 overall.
Pat Narduzzi's Pitt teams are known for their stout defense, and the same can be said in CFB26. The Panthers sport six defensive players over an 80 overall, including standout linebacker duo Kyle Louis (93 OVR) and Rasheem Biles (89 OVR).
Pitt has some good playmakers on offense as well. All-purpose back Desmond Reid is regarded as a 91 overall, and the man under center in quarterback Eli Holstien comes in at 83 overall.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Pitt playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Panthers on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- Game 4 at Pitt
- *Game 5 vs. Virginia
- *Game 6 at Miami
- *Game 7 vs. Boston College
- *Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- *Game 9 vs. Cal
- *Game 10 vs. Clemson
- *Game 11 at SMU
- *Game 12 vs. Kentucky
*coming soon
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Keyjuan Brown: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky