Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 5 vs. Virginia
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup against Virginia.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's first game in virtual ACC play didn't exactly start on the right foot.
Making the trek up to the Steel City to face Pitt, the Cardinals found themselves on the wrong end of the win/loss column, dropping a 27-17 decision at virtual Acrisure Stadium. UofL drops to 2-2 so far in our Preseason CFB26 Series.
QB Miller Moss had another efficient day, going 31-of-38 for 331 yards, but threw just one touchdown to WR Chris Bell and added an interception. RB Isaac Brown also ran for 75 yards and a score.
On the other side of the ball, APB Desmond Reid torched Louisville's defense, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns while also catching nine passes for 80 yards and a score. Pitt QB Eli Holstein had a 34-of-42 outing, throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown.
This week, Louisville returns home to virtual L&N Stadium to host Virginia. In College Football 26, the Cavaliers sport an 80 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 80 overall and their defense at 78 overall.
Virginia's real-world offense was one of the most lackluster in the ACC, but they do have some new playmakers this year. North Texas transfer QB Chandler Morris is an 82 overall, while Wyoming transfer running back Harrison Waylee is their highest-rated offensive player at 85 overall.
The Cavs' defense is certainly their weakness, although their are a few defensive backs to watch out for. Four of UVA's five highest-rated defensive players are in the secondary: corners Donovan Platt (83 OVR) and Kenan Johnson (82 OVR), and safeties Antonio Clary (84 OVR), and Devin Neal (81 OVR).
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Virginia playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Cavaliers on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- Game 4 at Pitt
- Game 5 vs. Virginia
- *Game 6 at Miami
- *Game 7 vs. Boston College
- *Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- *Game 9 vs. Cal
- *Game 10 vs. Clemson
- *Game 11 at SMU
- *Game 12 vs. Kentucky
*coming soon
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Amber Searls - Imagn Images)
