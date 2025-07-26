Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series: Game 10 vs. Clemson
Welcome to the 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' Here, we at Louisville Cardinals On SI are CPU simulating each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2025 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 26.'
Today, we're looking at Louisville's home matchup against Clemson.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that three wins in a row for the virtual Louisville football program.
Returning home to L&N Stadium to take on Cal, the Cardinals held off a fourth quarter charge by the Golden Bears, coming out on top with a 21-16 victory. UofL improves to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in ACC play so far in our Preseason CFB26 Series.
Like he has for this whole series, QB Miller Moss was spectacular, going 33-of-37 for 363 yards and a touchdown. TE Jacob Stewart was Moss' favorite target on the day, catching 10 passes for 138 yards and the score, while RB Isaac Brown ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Over on defense, once again, there were several impact plays made. LB T.J. Quinn logged a team-best 10 tackles, three of which were for a loss, while DT Jordan Guerad finished with four TFLs.
This week, Louisville stays at virtual L&N Stadium for their massive primetime matchup with Clemson. In College Football 26, the Tigers sport an 88 overall rating, with their offense coming in at 89 overall and their defense at 90 overall.
As you can imagine, Clemson is stacked to the gills with talent - especially on defense. DE T.J. Parker (95 OVR) and DT Peter Woods (94 OVR) are the third- and seventh-best players in the game, Avieon Terrell (92 OVR) is the fourth-best CB, while LBs Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown are both at 87 overall.
The Tigers aren't short on offensive talent, either. Cade Klubnik, at 92 overall, is tied with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State's Drew Allar for best QB in the game. WRs Antonio Williams and Bryant Wesco Jr. are at 90 and 88 overall, while Jay Haynes is a solid RB at 85 overall.
So how does College Football 26 have the game between Louisville and Clemson playing out? Check out the Cardinals vs. the Tigers on the virtual gridiron below:
Complete Preseason CFB26 Preview Series:
- Game 2 vs. James Madison
- Game 3 vs. Bowling Green
- Game 4 at Pitt
- Game 5 vs. Virginia
- Game 6 at Miami
- Game 7 vs. Boston College
- Game 8 at Virginia Tech
- Game 9 vs. Cal
- Game 10 vs. Clemson
- *Game 11 at SMU
- *Game 12 vs. Kentucky
*coming soon
(Photo of Isaac Brown: Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
