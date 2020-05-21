Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee
Matthew McGavic
The University of Louisville football program has made the top twelve for Class of 2021 cornerback Damarius McGhee, he announced Thursday.
A few regional rivals among other are in the race to land McGhee, as Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, NC State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Mississippi, USF and UAB also made the cut alongside Louisville.
A six-foot-one, 162 pound corner from Pensacola, McGhee is the No. 12 player in the football-rich state of Florida, the No. 9 cornerback in the Class of 2021, and the No. 89 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.
McGhee is a master at reading the eyes of the quarterback, and knows how to be at the right place at the right time to make the play. He hauled in six interceptions, deflected five passes and made 47 tackles in his junior season alone for Pensacola Catholic.
While he is mainly a defensive back, he played all over the gridiron. Calling him an athlete would be a gross understatement, as he also:
- Went 5/10 and threw for three touchdowns as a quarterback
- Caught 20 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver
- Logged 14 carries for 70 rushing yards and three touchdowns as a running back
- Returned 19 kicks for 580 yards as a kickoff return man
The Cards currently have nine verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:
- Offensive Guard Aaron Gunn
- Defensive End Victoine Brown
- Safety Bralyn Oliver
- Offensive Tackle Zen Michalski
- Tight End Victor Mullen
- Safety Benjamin Perry
- Defensive End Ryheem Craig
- Defensive End Ashton Gillotte
- Defensive End RJ Sorensen
