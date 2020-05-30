Louisville Report
Class of 2021 OLB Jaraye Williams commits to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield and the rest of the Cardinals coaching staff scored another big win on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as four-star Class of 2021 outside linebacker Jaraye Williams has committed to the University of Louisville football program.

To say that the Williams clan is familiar with Louisville would be an understatement. Jaraye is the son of former Louisville men's basketball star Terrence Williams, who played for the Cards from 2005-09 and was taken at No. 11 overall by the New Jersey Nets back in 2009.

A six-foot-three & 197-pound prospect from Burien's Kennedy Catholic HS, Williams is the No. 8 player in the state of Washington, the No. 19 outside linebacker in the Class of 2021, and a Top 300 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Though pegged as an outside linebacker, his athleticism and ability to move in space allows him to play the safety position as well. He is extremely explosive, allowing him to cover a ton of ground in a short amount of time. In his junior year, he had 30 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, an interception and a force fumble.

Jaraye Williams' Highlights

Williams is the eleventh prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the eighth defensive commit. He joins:

Football

