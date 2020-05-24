Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 4 for Class of 2021 CB Jordan Oladokun

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top four for Class of 2021 cornerback Jordan Oladokun, he announced Sunday.

A one-time Iowa commit, he decommitted from the Hawkeyes earlier this month after being committed to Kirk Ferentz and Co. for less than a month. They still remain in contention for the Tampa product, as well as Kansas State, Pitt and the Cards.

The five-foot-eleven, 185-pound defensive back is ranked as the No. 78 cornerback in the Class of 2021 and the No. 121 prospect in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite.

Thanks to Oladokun's deadly combination of hands and speed, he is a valuable asset on both sides of the football. If he's anywhere close to where the ball is being thrown, more than likely he's going to come away with it.

In his junior season for Gaither HS, on the defensive side he hauled in two interceptions, caused five pass breakups and collected 20 tackles. As a receiver, he caught 28 passes for 532 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Cards currently have ten verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, seven of which are on the defensive side of the ball:

