Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 ATH Prince Kollie

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top ten for Class of 2021 athlete Prince Kollie, he announced Thursday.

Some of the biggest names in college football are in hot pursuit of Kollie, as LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Virginia all made the cut alongside Louisville.

Kollie played all over the field for David Crockett (TN), taking reps at running back, wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back. He saw the most action at outside linebacker and flourished at that position, as he is ranked as the No. 16 OLB in the state and the No. 230 prospect in the class according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

His combination of speed, physicality and agility makes him a deadly force no matter where he is on the gridiron, especially on defense. How his body develops between now and whenever he arrives on the campus he commits to will also determine what position he will play at the next level.

"Depending on how my body develops, I will probably be on the defensive side at safety or linebacker," Kollie told Volunteer Country.

The Cards currently have nine verbal commitments in the Class of 2021:

