LSU, Oklahoma Have Unfinished Business Ahead of Powerhouse Gymnastics Matchup
LSU gymnastics did it all last season—well, almost.
The Tigers’ program won its first NCAA Division I title after a 31–3 season, highlighted by an all-around-championship performance from Haleigh Bryant, while also capturing first in the SEC championship meet. But one thing that eluded the team was the SEC regular-season title, which was claimed by Florida (the Gators’ 6-1-0 conference record topped the Tigers’ 5-2-0 mark).
This year, No. 2 LSU is hoping to get that title—if No. 1 Oklahoma doesn’t have something to say about it.
The Sooners are spending their first season in the SEC circuit after making the move from the Big 12 last summer. A perennial contender that has won six titles in the past 11 years, Oklahoma remains undefeated midway through the season and currently holds the top spot in the conference with a 4-0-0 record, while LSU trails at 3-1-0.
An opportunity for both programs to make their mark this year awaits Friday, when No. 2 LSU hosts No. 1 Oklahoma.
It will be a meeting of gymnastics powerhouses with plenty to prove by both parties. The Tigers will be competing as reigning champions looking to take hold of the SEC and No. 1 spot in the nation, while the Sooners are eyeing redemption for their errors in the national semifinals that saw them miss the championship meet for the first time since 2012 after entering as heavy favorites.
LSU’s Bryant says the regular season SEC title is still at the forefront of the team’s mind despite everything accomplished in 2024.
“That’s something [that was on] our goal sheet back in August,” Bryant told Sports Illustrated last summer. “Getting that and winning the actual SEC competition would be amazing.”
Bryant is coming back into form for the Tigers after missing the first meet of the season with an elbow injury. She most recently made her return to vault in LSU’s victory over No. 14 Alabama on Feb. 7, while also competing in floor and beam.
A graduate student, Bryant ultimately decided to return to the Tigers this year alongside teammate and friend Olivia Dunne, who is also in her last collegiate season.
“We had so many conversations. We went back and forth a lot, but we were in it together and we wanted to do it together, because she’s been one of my best friends before we even came to LSU,” Bryant said. “So just getting to do it with her and live out our LSU collegiate dreams one more time and because it’s gonna be the last year of gymnastics [for us].”
Bryant made a splash with her accomplishments last season, leading her nominations for ‘Best Breakthrough Athlete’ and ‘Best Collegiate Athlete’ at the ESPYs. Though she did not win, Bryant says it was a “dream come true” just to be there and see her name among the likes of C.J. Stroud, JuJu Watkins, Victor Wembanyama and Caitlin Clark. Bryant was also honored at the ‘ESPYS x Power of She’ luncheon held by Athleta ahead of the ceremony with her fellow nominees, calling the event highlighting female athletes “one of the best experiences of my life.”
Beyond Bryant, LSU has been powered by new and familiar faces this season. Freshman Kailin Chio has been a standout performer for the Tigers in her first season, so far winning nine titles and most recently being named back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week. Senior Aleah Finnegan has also continued to shine for LSU, winning 11 titles through the program’s first eight meets.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma boasts three of the top four all-around scorers in the nation in junior Faith Torrez, senior Jordan Bowers and graduate Audrey Davis. Torrez most recently was named back-to-back SEC Gymnast of the Week after earning another three titles in the Sooners’ victory over No. 8 Kentucky.
Oklahoma and LSU meet again after competing in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet earlier this season alongside California and Utah, which saw the Sooners edge out the Tigers, 197.950–197.650. Bowers won the all-around title in the meet, while Bryant was only able to compete in beam while returning from injury.
The SEC currently is home to the top three gymnastics programs in the nation in scoring in Oklahoma, LSU and Florida. When the competition is that stiff, a regular-season title just means more, even in the grand scheme of competing for a national title.
Oklahoma has an opportunity to reassert its dominance this season, while LSU has its eyes on overtaking the top of the conference. The Tigers have already achieved some redemption after beating last year’s regular-season champion in Florida this year, but facing undefeated Oklahoma will be an even bigger test.
“Just being willing to change, willing to sacrifice things and just being there for one another,” Bryant said on what it will take to succeed this season. “Just supporting everybody, being there for one another and just working so hard and keeping our eyes forward, keeping our foot on the gas and just giving it all we got.”
LSU’s Dunne has been vocal about the lack of fans at meets this year, but with the talent and stakes between Oklahoma and LSU, the Baton Rouge crowd is sure to be in for a treat Friday night.