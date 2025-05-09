All terrapins

Former Maryland football star signs rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings

He has officially made it in the NFL..

Trent Knoop

The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed four of the five rookies they selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those to sign was Maryland football WR Tai Felton. The star WR out of College Park is expected to have a four-year deal worth up to $6.1 million.

Felton will be battling with last year's WR3 Jalen Nailor and free agent signing Rondale Moore for playing time. The Vikings selected Felton with the last pick in the third round. The 2025 season marks Nailor's last year on his contract and if Minnesota doesn't plan on re-signing the Michigan State product, it could signal early playing time for the explosive receiver out of Maryland.

Felton expressed his excitement to play alongside one of the NFL greats, Justin Jefferson. He plans on learning anything he can from Jefferson and hopes to get on the field next to him in the near future.

"I've actually been watching him since 2019 at LSU," said Felton. "I think he's the best receiver in the league. You've seen it. He does it year in and year out. And the main thing I want to do is kind of just watch his routine daily, how he works, what he does to help him, because he catches the ball very well, as you guys know, with his hand-eye coordination. He has very strong hands and stuff of that nature. So it's kind of watching and learn how he goes about his daily process, his routine, how he watches film, how he goes about his extra work and stuff of that nature. So that should be fun."

