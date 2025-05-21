Maryland offers No. 1 player in the nation, five-star EDGE
The Maryland Terrapins have already received the commitment from the top EDGE rusher in 2026, as five-star Zion Elee seems locked in with the Terps. In an effort to continue that momentum, head coach Mike Locksley and his staff have their eyes set on another five-star edge rusher, this time in the 2027 class.
On Tuesday, elite edge rusher LaDamion Guyton indicated that he had officially received an offer from Maryland. According to 247Sports composite, the 6-3, 225 pound prospect is rated as the No. 1 prospect from the state of Georgia, No. 1 EDGE nationally, and No. 1 overall prospect for the 2027 class.
Guyton currently holds offers from over 20 programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, and Oregon. And while it's still early in his recruiting process, 247Sports has one prediction in for Georgia to keep Guyton in his home state.
While Maryland may seem like a longshot with all of the other major programs in the hunt, the Terps have proven they can land elite-level talent. With a guy like Elee in the fold, Guyton may look to carve out a similar path by receiving early playing time in a loaded Big Ten conference.
