How to Watch: Princeton at Miami
The Miami Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season against Florida Atlantic in a midweek match, however, the issues seen during the mid-week should disappear with the starting rotation back against Princeton.
The Hurricanes Bullpen struggled against the Owls and now prepare to take on the Tigers who open their season against the Hurricanes.
Miami's star third baseman Daniel Cuvet is off to a cold start this season. He is slashing a .182/.182/.308. It will be critical for him to get back to his freshman form to elevate the Hurricanes to a possible contender for the national championship. The support around him is playing very well and the defense of the Hurricanes looks better than last season.
The only issue now is finding pitchers who can come in and not be a detriment to the team after the starters dominate in the first five or six innings.
HOW TO WATCH:
Who: Princeton (0-0) at Miami Hurricanes (3-1)
Where: Mark Light Field at Alex Rodriguez Park
TV: ESPN+
Radio: @WVUMSports
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Miami's Bobby Marsh Steals the Weekend in his Hurricanes Debut
J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Updates After Series Against Niagara
Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After Series Sweep Against Niagara
No Cuvet No Problem As Miami Baseball Sweeps Niagara
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.