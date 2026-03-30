Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs in their first series of the season, and now they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who went 1-2 against the Texas Rangers.

This will serve as the first divisional series for both teams this season. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series-opener.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Nationals +1.5 (-150)

Phillies -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline

Nationals +145

Phillies -175

Total

OVER 9 (-115)

UNDER 9 (-105)

Nationals vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Washington: Foster Griffin, LHP (6-1, 1.52 ERA in Japan in 2025)

Philadelphia: Taijuan Walker, RHP (5-8, 4.08 ERA in 2025)

Nationals vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP+, Nationals.TV

Nationals record: 2-1

Phillies record: 1-2

Nationals vs. Phillies Best Prop Bet

James Wood Home Run +372 (DraftKings)

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm betting on James Wood to hit a home run:

James Wood had a strong 2025 season, just his second in the Majors, hitting 31 home runs across 157 games for the Washington Nationals. He already has one this season, but he's in a great spot to hit a second dinger tonight. The Nationals will face Taijuan Walker of the Phillies tonight, who has had a huge issue giving up home runs lately. He allowed 2.6 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2024 and 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched last year.

Nationals vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

If you haven't heard of Forest Griffin, you should take note of this guy. The former Kansas City Royal and Toronto Blue Jay has been tearing it up in Japan the past two seasons, including last year when he had a 1.52 ERA across 17 games, earning him a spot back in the Majors with the Nationals. I'm going to buy low on him and bank on him having a strong performance tonight.

Meanwhile, I'm out on Taijuan Walker. He has not had his best stuff the past couple of years. He had a 7.10 ERA in 2024 and a 4.08 ERA, along with a 5.07 FIP in 2025.

I think the Nationals have the advantage in starting pitching tonight, so I'm going to back Washington as an underdog.

Pick: Nationals +145 via BetMGM

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