2025 Miami Football Position Breakdown: Cornerback
The Miami Hurricanes had some soul-searching to do this past season thanks to a makeshift defense that struggled to make anything happen. It started with the secondary and the talent in the corner back room.
The Hurricanes brought in a ton of new players to fix the secondary, and with new safeties and new cornerbacks ready to roar this season, the Canes have a chance to have a rock down back field entering the 2025 season.
OJ Frederique Jr.
The only bright spot from last season was the talented All-American Freshman. He finished the season showing flashes that he has the length, speed, and size to be one of the best corners in the country, even with a few down moments during last season. He was a freshman, so a strong learning curve had to happen.
Last season, he finished the season with 30 total tackles, one interception, and seven pass breakups. This season, he is noticeably bigger, having gained at least 10 pounds in muscle, and is ready to hit as hard as anyone in the country.
Xavier Lucas
The Hurricanes were so determined to get a lockdown corner that they almost got into a legal dispute with the Big 10 and Wisconsin for landing a player outside of the transfer portal. That is how important Lucas is for this Hurricanes defense this season.
Lucas finished the season with only 18 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and two pass deflections. He is what the Hurricanes need, and he was a highlight during spring and fall camp.
Damari Brown
What was supposed to be a breakout season for the talented corner turned into a season that only lasted 30 minutes. Brown was injured in the opening game of the season, and while he saw some playing time at the end of the year, it was a little too late for the secondary at that point.
The Hurricanes need the depth of Brown, who was a starter last season and played well during those first 30 minutes against the Florida Gators. He will be utilized this season, as he has improved his speed and size.
Ethan O'Connor
The Hurricanes also returned to the Washington State portal as they brought in one of the best ball hawks in the country in O'Connor. The redshirt sophomore was one of the bright spots of a down year for the Cougars and provided consistent defense when it was needed.
His speed allowed him to wrap up with ease and get 32 total tackles last season. He also has great hands with four interceptions and eight pass deflections.
Depth
The rest of the CB room is filled with freshmen who are also learning and growing under the talent ahead of them. Chris Ewald Jr. has a ton of promise ahead of this season. There is also a veteran presence behind them with senior Jadais Richard helping along.
