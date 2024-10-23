Big Brand Deals Will Not Distract Cam Ward Into The Florida State Game
Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward and his team have had a lot of distracting elements coming into this week's game against the Florida State Seminoles.
A New Adidas NIL deal being publicly announced, a Bose headphones deal, and being showered with honors this week would be a big distraction for any player, but not for Ward.
His mind is still lasered focused on football and the game against FSU.
"All that stuff has been done. It's just finally getting out there. My mind has always been on football. Football is the reason I want to make a living out of my life, and I know what I have to do on the football field and none of the other stuff outside of that means nothing to me or inside the building. Winning football games is the only thing that matters to me," Ward said.
As the leader of the No. 1 offense in the country, the excitement level for the Florida State game and the potential blowout is starting to mount. This is the first time Ward gets to be a part of this historic rivalry and after the past few seasons of disappointing to embarrassing losses to FSU, he is excited to play in the game in front of a packed Hard Rock Stadium.
"I'm just excited that I finally get to play one of these games. the guys who have been on this team for the years, since coach Cristobal has gotten here, they are excited for the game. We get to go play a good football team on Saturday what else could you ask for," Ward said. "I'm just excited to see Hard Rock have a lot of people in the stands wearing orange. It's going to be a good entertainment."
Ward and the Hurricanes will look to continue their winning streak against the Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium this Saturday and seek their first win against the program in three seasons.