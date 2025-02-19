All Hurricanes

Miami Locks in Another Blue-Chip Visit from Offensive Lineman Micah Smith

The Hurricanes continue to look out for more players as they try to bolster the 2026 class now that recruiting season is fully underway.

Justice Sandle

Micah Smith visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Micah Smith visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes lock down another visit from highly touted offensive lineman Micah Smith as the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to heat up.

The Vero Beach, Fla. native also has a high prediction rating of landing with Ohio State after a visit during the season. He has an official visit with the Buckeyes, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UCLA throughout the spring.

Mario Cristobal is working his hardest to get one of the best offensive lines in the country and continue to build the trenches of the Hurricanes. It has worked over the past few seasons. Now more talent is being scouted for the depth of the team and the future.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3 ranking so it is hard to judge where they stand.

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

