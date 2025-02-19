Miami Locks in Another Blue-Chip Visit from Offensive Lineman Micah Smith
The Miami Hurricanes lock down another visit from highly touted offensive lineman Micah Smith as the 2026 recruiting cycle begins to heat up.
The Vero Beach, Fla. native also has a high prediction rating of landing with Ohio State after a visit during the season. He has an official visit with the Buckeyes, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UCLA throughout the spring.
Mario Cristobal is working his hardest to get one of the best offensive lines in the country and continue to build the trenches of the Hurricanes. It has worked over the past few seasons. Now more talent is being scouted for the depth of the team and the future.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3 ranking so it is hard to judge where they stand.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
