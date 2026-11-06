Three Storylines I'm Watching Ahead of No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame
In this story:
The Malachi Toney news for No. 1 Miami has taken the air out of the building for some, but Mario Cristobal and his troops are going to rally behind it.
The Hurricanes don't have their best player against No. 11 Notre Dame, but it won't change how they play. Miami has prepared to win in South Bend and is expecting to walk out with a victory, playing for its Heisman-leading player.
Here are the things that should be watched ahead of this historic matchup between the Canes and the Fighting Irish:
No Toney, No Problem, Right?
The stats indicate that without Toney on the field, the Hurricanes' offense takes a massive dip. While that is true, when you have a player of his talent on the field, the ball will always find a way to get to him.
The question is how Miami adjusts its attack without Toney. Darian Mensah has to stretch the field so the run game can get going, and vise versa. Miami's offense is now under the microscope as the consensus No. 1 team in the country.
Can they prove why they are that against a team fighting for its playoff life?
Can Miami Defense Tap Into It's Pre-Bye Week Form?
Before the bye week, Miami's defense was dominant as a top-five scoring defense and total defense. When Miami's offense struggled against Clemson, it was the defense that kept them in the game, and when it started to click, everything was humming.
Now, with more defensive tape on the Canes and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, others are starting to poke holes in it. Linebackers, safeties, and the middle of the field are going to get targeted by CJ Carr and the talent around him. Those adjustments have to be there because the defense will be relied on against the Irish on the road.
College Football Playoff Outcomes
Notre Dame is fighting for its playoff life. With a win, they just rose in the polls after beating the No. 1 team in the country, even without one of the best players in the country. However, the Hurricanes will have a different perspective.
Miami wants to get the bye week so they can get their superstar back as quickly and as healthy as possible. If Miami loses, how far do they drop in the rankings, and does that matter depending on how close the game is?
If the game comes down to a field goal, Miami will still be inside the top 10, but for the rest of the season, the Hurricanes can't drop a game. They have to make the ACC Championship Game and win out if they do drop this game against the Fighting Irish.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5