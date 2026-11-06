Three Storylines I'm Watching Ahead of No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame

The Malachi Toney news for No. 1 Miami has taken the air out of the building for some, but Mario Cristobal and his troops are going to rally behind it.

The Hurricanes don't have their best player against No. 11 Notre Dame, but it won't change how they play. Miami has prepared to win in South Bend and is expecting to walk out with a victory, playing for its Heisman-leading player.

Here are the things that should be watched ahead of this historic matchup between the Canes and the Fighting Irish:

No Toney, No Problem, Right?

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw (7) is unable to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stats indicate that without Toney on the field, the Hurricanes' offense takes a massive dip. While that is true, when you have a player of his talent on the field, the ball will always find a way to get to him.

The question is how Miami adjusts its attack without Toney. Darian Mensah has to stretch the field so the run game can get going, and vise versa. Miami's offense is now under the microscope as the consensus No. 1 team in the country.

Can they prove why they are that against a team fighting for its playoff life?

Can Miami Defense Tap Into It's Pre-Bye Week Form?

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (8) fumbles against Miami Hurricanes defensive back JJ Dunnigan (25) as defensive line Marquise Lightfoot (8) makes the recovery during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the bye week, Miami's defense was dominant as a top-five scoring defense and total defense. When Miami's offense struggled against Clemson, it was the defense that kept them in the game, and when it started to click, everything was humming.

Now, with more defensive tape on the Canes and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, others are starting to poke holes in it. Linebackers, safeties, and the middle of the field are going to get targeted by CJ Carr and the talent around him. Those adjustments have to be there because the defense will be relied on against the Irish on the road.

College Football Playoff Outcomes

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on the field before the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame is fighting for its playoff life. With a win, they just rose in the polls after beating the No. 1 team in the country, even without one of the best players in the country. However, the Hurricanes will have a different perspective.

Miami wants to get the bye week so they can get their superstar back as quickly and as healthy as possible. If Miami loses, how far do they drop in the rankings, and does that matter depending on how close the game is?

If the game comes down to a field goal, Miami will still be inside the top 10, but for the rest of the season, the Hurricanes can't drop a game. They have to make the ACC Championship Game and win out if they do drop this game against the Fighting Irish.

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