2026 Four-Star Running Back Jonaz Walton Has Miami In his Top 10
The Miami Hurricanes are hot on the early recruiting trails as a blue-chip running back from Goeriga has the Hurricanes in his top 10.
Jonaz Walton is No. 132 nationally, the No. 15 player from Georgia, and the No. 10 player at his position, according to 247 Sports. There are no crystal ball predictions for where he might land, but 10 teams are still on his shortlist, which is expected.
Other notable schools pushing for Walton are rivals Florida State and Florida, while other schools such as Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Stanford, and Notre Dame round out the rest of the list.
The Carrollton, GA native ran for over 1600 his junior year with 20 rushing touchdowns Finished with nine 100-yard games, including three 200-yard performances, in 12 games and helped Carrollton Central to a 9-3 record and Georgia 4A second-round playoff appearance.
Miami currently sits as the No. 31 Class to start the 2026 trial but some new additions with coaching may change the outlook of where the Hurricanes can be. They look to return to the top five which other blue-ships looking like they will be looking at the Hurricanes later on this cycle.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 and 2026 classes and more.
