BREAKING: The Miami Hurricanes Land the No. 1 Recruit in the 2026 Class, Jackson Cantwell
After debates on how much money was being spent in NIL, if the Georgia Bulldogs would make a late run to stop the Miami Hurricanes from cashing in, and media slander the Hurricanes took for how much he was getting paid, all worked out in the end as the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class Jackson Cantwell commits to the Canes.
This is a win for Cantwell and a massive win for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes coaching staff. Cristobal has been a master recruiter since his return to Coral Gables and has flipped the trajectory of the program around.
Cantwell is a monster offensive lineman who highlights all the boxes you want in a star. The 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs from Nixa, Missouri, was heavily pursued by everyone in the country because of his talent. He has the body of a pro already, but some technique can always be learned. That is why going to the best offensive line coach in the country will help him progress into a possible early first-round pick after his time with the Hurricanes.
247Sports projects Cantwell as a future NFL Star:
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development. Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and POA power. Bounce in his step and plays with active feet. Capable bender who gets hips involved. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category. More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there, and power capacity is possibly limitless. Missouri state champion in shot put and discus, Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor. Rare multi-sport profile and genetic background (son of two former Olympic throwers). Can get more consistent use of length/extension. May ultimately possess a higher ceiling on the right side. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with outstanding physical tools and athletic/genetic profile that suggests long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."
This has multiple outlooks for what this does for Cantwell and the Miami Hurricanes program. After having the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year with Cam Ward, the Hurricanes are likely going to have two to ten picks next season with offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and defensive edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.
Mauigoa is the most important piece in this equation. If he has another impressive season, he could be a top ten pick, and if he is, this also makes the move for Cantwell even better. He will instantly fill in that spot as a day-one starter and make the Hurricanes a destination for future top offensive tackles.
The Hurricanes will now spring into the 2026 top ten recruiting classes and they still are pushing for more.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)