Four-Star Cornerback J'Vari Flowers Sets Official Visits and his Top Six Schools
The Miami Hurricanes continue to get more recruits to list them in their top schools as four-star cornerback J'Vari Flowers finds himself in a great situation.
Flowers has listed his top six schools per On3's Hayes Fawcett. Alongside Miami, he has two other ACC teams, Syracuse and North Carolina, with three SEC teams in the fray. He lists Florida, Georgia, and Auburn as possible options.
He is a Miami native so this chose could be easy for the top 85 recruit.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3 ranking so it is hard to judge where they stand.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
