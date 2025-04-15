The Top Player in the 2026 Class List Miami In His Top Four With His Commitment Date Set
Time is almost up for the No. 1 recruit in the nation as Jackson Cantwell solidifies a date for his commitment as well as his top four schools he is picking from.
Miami has been active on the recruiting trails for Cantwell. Mario Cristobal and staff have turned the Hurricanes program into an offensive line factory, and one of the best in the country could come in and be a day-one starter for the program. The Canes are also battling against Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon for the star tackle.
He has already spent some time in Coral Gables but has cancelled the rest of his official visits past his commitment date on April 30. He will make an official visit to Oregon on April 26-27, before making his choice about his future.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georiga (Committed 4/6/2025)
