Former Wolverine Franz Wagner destroys reigning champion Boston Celtics in playoff win
Former Michigan Wolverine Franz Wagner balled out for the Orlando Magic last night, The forward stuffed the stat sheet, flirting with a triple double on his way to 32 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals. His efforts led the Magic to a 95-93 game three victory over the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
The Magic are still in a 2-1 deficit against the 2-seeded Celtics and are facing a tough road to get out of the first round. For the series Wagner is averaging 26.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. His play has kept the Magic competitive in the series against a stout championship tested Celtics roster.
Wagner played two seasons at Michigan before declaring for the NBA Draft. The Orlando Magic selected Franz with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft. He is leading a young nucleus of talented Magic players that includes former number one overall pick Paolo Banchero.
Here are some notable stats and takeaways on Wagner from Mgoblue.com
Who is Franz Wagner ...• Versatile, savvy combo guard using length, athleticism to play three perimeter positions
• Strong and crafty ability to create and get to the basket
• Continuing to develop long range shooting
• Grew nearly two inches in the offseason, nearly reaching 6-10
• Adding strength and healthy weight under Camp Sanderson’s conditioning program
• Considered leaving early for the NBA, however, elected to come back for sophomore season
• Brother, Moritz, was an All-Big Ten forward and 2018 Final Four member at U-M (2016-18); NBA first round selection
Career Notables• Started 55 consecutive games• Scored 661 career points (12.0 ppg)• Scored in double figures in 33 career games; with six 20+ point games• Grabbed 334 rebounds (6.1 rpg)• Dished 111 assists (1.1 apg)• Posted 45 blocks and 69 steals
