How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's game vs. Wisconsin

After escaping Penn State with a win, Michigan will head back to the friendly confines of Crisler Center for its next game -- against Wisconsin. The Badgers will enter Ann Arbor sitting at 10-5 on the season, with a pair of wins and losses in Big Ten play.

The Badgers can score the ball, but Wisconsin can have issues stopping the opposition -- can Michigan execute when it needs to?

Here's how you can see Michigan in action, my prediction, and game notes.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Jan. 10

Saturday, Jan. 10 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Network: CBS

CBS On the call: Kevin Harlan, Bill Raftery, and Robbie Hummel

Kevin Harlan, Bill Raftery, and Robbie Hummel Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Prediction

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Wisconsin doesn't have too many issues scoring the basketball. In fact, the Badgers have three players who average nearly 15-plus per game. Their star, Nick Boyd, puts up nearly 20 points per game.

But it's another game where Michigan is favored by nearly 20 points. The Wolverines got humbled in their last game against Penn State -- admittedly saying they can't overlook anyone -- and Michigan is a tough team to beat at home.

Last game, it was LJ Cason and Trey McKenney who played well, but we would expect that the big men have a much better outing this time around. Wisconsin has a pair of 7-footers, but Michigan can bang around down low and wear the opposition out.

Expect Wisconsin to play tough, but the Wolverines should prevail at home.

Final score: Michigan 85, Wisconsin 70

Before heading out to the Pacific Northwest, U-M hosts Wisconsin in a Blue Out at Crisler. The Maize and Blue has a 98-78 edge against the Badgers in the all-time series, with a 60-24 record in Ann Arbor.

After winning just twice against Wisconsin over a decade-long span (2007 to 2017; 19 games), the Wolverines have flipped the script -- going 10-4 over the last 14 meetings, highlighted by a current four-game winning streak.

In the most recent matchup, Michigan erased an 11-point second-half deficit with 13 minutes to play and closed on an 11-2 run to beat Wisconsin 59-53 to capture the 2025 Big Ten Tournament championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Michigan remains one of six undefeated teams nationally, joining No. 1 Arizona (15-0), No. 3 Iowa State (15-0), No. 10 Nebraska (15-0), No. 11 Vanderbilt (15-0), and Miami (Ohio, 16-0.

With its 74-72 win at Penn State, U-M has won 14 straight decided by four points or fewer; under Dusty May, U-M is 16-4 in games decided by four points.

The two-point win (74-72) at Penn State snapped U-M's streak of 10 consecutive victories by 18-plus points -- the longest run since Duke during its 2003-04 season.