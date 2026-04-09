Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Unveils Special Box Michigan Fans Won’t Want to Miss

Michigan is coming off its first national title since 1989, and the second one ever. The Wolverines had an incredible NCAA Tournament run in which fans saw dominance. Michigan took down UConn on Monday night, 69-63, to claim the top prize in college basketball.

And fans can purchase a limited edition cereal box to honor the Wolverines' national title.

Kellogg's announced it released a limited edition box featuring the 2026 Michigan Men's Basketball National Champions on the cover of the frosted flakes cereal box — with the famous slogan 'They're Gr-r-reat'. Kellogg's has the price listed at $20.26 per box. There are 10,000 boxes to be sold with a first come, first serve note.

Kellogg's did the same thing when Michigan football won the national title during its 2023 undefeated season, which finished with a national title win over Washington.

Kellogg's Store

Michigan's incredible run

The Wolverines were a No. 1 seed following Michigan's 29-2 regular season. The Maize and Blue won the Big Ten by four games and were one of the most dominant teams entering the NCAA Tournament, and it didn't stop there.

Michigan would score 90-plus points in each NCAA Tournament game heading into the matchup with the Huskies. The Wolverines were the first team to do so, and Michigan's closest game it had — leading up to UConn — was in the Sweet 16 against Alabama. The Wolverines would beat the Crimson Tide by 13.

Michigan was expected to be in a heavyweight fight against Arizona in the Final Four, but that battle turned into a lopsided 18 point win for Michigan, which didn't really show the whole story.

The Wolverines' offense struggled to shoot the ball against UConn, making just two three pointers. But Michigan's defense was fantastic and the Wolverines ability to switch on UConn was too much for the Huskies to overcome — along with their foul trouble.

Looking ahead

Michigan's coaching staff didn't have much time to celebrate. Roughly an hour after beating UConn the transfer portal opened and the Wolverines had to hit the phones recruiting.

The Wolverines are set to lose four seniors, along with Winters Grady opting to transfer. All eyes are now on both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson to see what they intend to do, as both are projected first round picks.

Michigan is set to sign a six-man freshmen class, and the Wolverines will likely bring in a couple of transfers as well. Dusty May will likely have one of the top rosters once again heading into the 2026-27 season.