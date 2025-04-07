Excitement builds as Dusty May and 7-foot transfer target begin following one another on social media
One of Dusty May's newest transfer portal targets recently started following May on Instagram, and the Michigan head coach promptly followed him back. May's newest IG follow is none other than 7-3, 260-pound UCLA transfer center Aday Mara.
While this may seem like nothing, it is worth noting that Yaxel Lendeborg and Dusty May followed this exact social media trajectory the night before Lendeborg, the No. 1 player in the portal, committed to Michigan. As the late great Yogi Berra said, "It seems like Deja vu all over again."
Mara would be a great addition to any team, but Michigan has a dire need for big bodies as they face the loss of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. May has brought in two 6-9 forwards in Lendeborg and Illinois Morez Johnson, Jr, and he's clearly on the hunt for a legit 7-footer to take over Goldin's minutes. Mara fits that mold and would be an excellent complement to Lendeborg and Johnson.
An Instagram follow is far from a commitment, but these social media clues often lead to positive results in the end. As of now, there's a high level of confidence that the Wolverines end up landing Mara and continue their hot streak in the portal.
