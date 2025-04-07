Wolverine Digest

Excitement builds as Dusty May and 7-foot transfer target begin following one another on social media

While most fans see this as no big deal, I remind you that the night prior to his commitment top portal target Yaxel Lendeborg and May started following one another...

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty MayMandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty MayMandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of Dusty May's newest transfer portal targets recently started following May on Instagram, and the Michigan head coach promptly followed him back. May's newest IG follow is none other than 7-3, 260-pound UCLA transfer center Aday Mara.

While this may seem like nothing, it is worth noting that Yaxel Lendeborg and Dusty May followed this exact social media trajectory the night before Lendeborg, the No. 1 player in the portal, committed to Michigan. As the late great Yogi Berra said, "It seems like Deja vu all over again."

Mara would be a great addition to any team, but Michigan has a dire need for big bodies as they face the loss of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. May has brought in two 6-9 forwards in Lendeborg and Illinois Morez Johnson, Jr, and he's clearly on the hunt for a legit 7-footer to take over Goldin's minutes. Mara fits that mold and would be an excellent complement to Lendeborg and Johnson.

An Instagram follow is far from a commitment, but these social media clues often lead to positive results in the end. As of now, there's a high level of confidence that the Wolverines end up landing Mara and continue their hot streak in the portal.

Yaxel
UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan Football: Rod Moore considered a 'top' returning safety despite not playing in 2024

Michigan Football predicted to land a 2026 quarterback

Where Michigan football players go in simulated 7-round NFL mock draft

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball