Michigan basketball legend says "Jersey hanging is looming"
Michigan basketball legend Trey Burke left an indelible mark on the university and its basketball program. A lightly regarded three-star point guard from Ohio, Burke transformed his game while in Ann Arbor. He won the Naismith Player of the Year award in his sophomore season and led Michigan to the National Title game in 2013. During that run, Trey hit huge shots, including a three-pointer as the game was running down against Kansas, that will live in the memory of Michigan fans for ages.
Now it appears as though Burke, an Ohio native, will soon have his jersey hanging in the rafters at Crisler Center. Burke talked about it while playing at the Kingdom Summer League.
"Who would have thought a kid from Columbus, Ohio, was going to get his jersey retired at Michigan?"- Former Michigan PG Trey Burke
Burke has undoubtedly earned the right to have his jersey hung in the rafters with the other Michigan greats. Burke's No. 3 jersey would hang alongside No. 22 (Bill Buntin), No. 35 (Phil Hubbard), No. 41 (Glen Rice), and No. 45 (Rudy Tomjanovich). It is important to note that all of those greats, and Burke, have had their jerseys "honored," which means they are not retired and current players can still wear those numbers. The only retired jersey is No. 33 Cazzie Russell. An incredible, well-deserved honor for Trey Burke, an Ohio kid who left a legacy in Ann Arbor.
MORE: Cleveland Browns first round pick Mason Graham reports to camp in elite shape
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -