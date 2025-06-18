Michigan basketball shares exciting day one video highlighting elite transfer forward
As is well known, On3 Senior Editor Chris Balas said, "Never want to forward through football season but..." The Michigan men's hoops team shared a highlight reel from a single day of one summer session, and it was an exciting glimpse into their season. The number one-rated player in the transfer portal, Yaxel Lendeborg, and incoming five-star McDonald's All-American Trey McKenney stole the show with scintillating plays.
The excitement for the football season in Ann Arbor is through the roof, with freshman phenom Bryce Underwood set to take over, poised to attack the Michigan passing record books. While fans are counting down the days until football starts, it is hard for them not to look forward to the hoops season. Head man Dusty May went ballistic in the transfer portal, landing the top-ranked class in the nation. His team is loaded with experience, talent, length, and size.
The Michigan hoops team has been listed as a consensus top 10 preseason team by many renowned analysts, including college hoops legend Dick Vitale. The team has multiple 7-foot rim protectors, stretch fours, and wing players that can defend, shoot the three, and attack the rim with reckless abandon. As the team grows and gels, they could become a formidable opponent with a real shot at cutting down the nets at next year's Final Four.
