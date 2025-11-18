BigTen blood drive: help Michigan defeat rival B10 schools and get a free Go Blue t-shirt
The Big Ten Conference has created another competition with healthcare sponsor Abbott to launch the “We Give Blood” competition among BigTen schools.
The charitable purpose seeks to address the current severe blood shortage in the United States.
FREE 'GO BLUE' GIVE BLOOD T-SHIRT
This initiative taps into school spirit and collegiate rivalries to encourage students, alumni, and fans of all 18 Big Ten universities to donate blood during the college football season.
The competition runs from August 27 to December 5, 2025.
The school with the most donations will receive a $1 million grant from Abbott to support student or community health initiatives.
The winner will be announced at the Big Ten Football Championship Game on December 6.
After donating, you can claim your free limited edition Homefield T-shirt.
How to Donate & Receive Your Free T-Shirt
The first step is to give blood. It doesn't have to be at any specific place, but locate places RIGHT HERE.
- Donate Blood: Give blood at any donation center or blood drive across the country before December 5.
- Where: You can find a blood center near you at BigTen.org/Abbott
- Log Your Donation: Help Wisconsin win by logging your donation
- Submit proof of your donation (or attempt to donate) by:
- Uploading it at BigTen.org/Abbott
- Or texting DONATE to 222688
After logging your donation, you’ll receive instructions via email toclaim a limited-edition Homefield Wolverines T-shirt. T-shirts are available while supplies last.
