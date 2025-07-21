Wolverine Digest

Michigan scrambles to re-enter race as an elite 2027 quarterback sets commitment date

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore . Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Michigan has increased its presence in the battle for elite quarterback recruits. Landing the commitment of the top overall prospect in the 2025 class, quarterback Bryce Underwood, raised some eyebrows and gave the Wolverines some national attention. The Wolverines then moved on to the 2026 class and secured another elite quarterback in high four-star talent Brady Smigiel. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff recognize that ensuring a high level of talent in the quarterback room is paramount to continued success in Ann Arbor. The lack of throwing prowess during the 2024 season taught them that lesson, the hard way.

For the 2027 class, Michigan is still feeling its way around and has offers out to all of the top quarterbacks in that class. One of those is the number two-ranked QB in the 2027 class, Teddy Jarrard. The Wolverines have been pushing to get him to consider Ann Arbor, but it seems like they are losing the race, as he is heavily predicted to land elsewhere. Jarrard has recently set a commitment date of July 24th, so Michigan has a few days to take drastic action.

Most recruiting sites have predicted Jarrard to end up with Michigan rival Notre Dame. Committing this early is rare for a talent like Jarrard, and it opens up whatever school he chooses to lose him in a flip. Regardless of where he commits on the 24th, every school that has him on their list will continue to push him to flip. In fact, where he commits may help the other schools, as they can make pointed attacks as to why their school is better than his current commitment location. Either way, it looks like Michigan may end up on the outside looking in on the 24th.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Jerred Johnson
