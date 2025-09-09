Elite 2027 wideout poised to commit includes Michigan and Oklahoma in "Final Five"
As the 2025 season slowly unfolds, Michigan is keeping its eye on the future. In college football, a coaching staff can never let up on the gas when it comes to recruiting for future years. It is a constant grind of identifying and wooing talent to replace graduating, transferring, and NFL-bound talent. That grind can wear on some coaches, but Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore has embraced it and excelled in his short time as the boss in Ann Arbor.
Ironically, Moore is competing against his alma mater, the Oklahoma Sooners, for an elite wide receiver talent who is set to commit on September 10th. 2027 four-star talent Demare Dezeurn recently released his "Final Five," which included Michigan, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, and UCLA. Dezeurn is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster who can stretch a defense from the slot and burn cornerbacks off the line. 247Sports has Oklahoma favored in this recruiting battle, but it is not a runaway. Michigan has some ground to make up, and in a hurry if they do not want to suffer another defeat at the hands of the Sooners.
The 2027 class has been slow to develop for Michigan but that has been their blueprint for the last couple of cycles. I expect Moore and company to continue to turn up the heat on the 2027 cycle as the season progresses and they get closer to signing day for the 2026 cycle.
