Michigan commit is now ranked number one nationally at their position

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverine special teams have been blessed with elite, accurate, and clutch kickers for the past 4-5 years. Jake Moody was an absolute machine, borderline automatic as a kicker while in Ann Arbor. He was then followed up by ace kicker Dominic Zvada, who many see as the best kicker in college football this year. Both young men had range, accuracy, and ice in their veins when it came time to kick a clutch field goal. Now it looks like Head Coach Sherrone Moore has found his next premier kicker.

2026 commit Micha Drescher has officially earned the top spot in his class for his position. Being the number one kicker in the country is no easy feat; he earned the spot through consistent work and showing out at camps. His ability even earned him an invite to the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl. Here is what his training coach Chris Sailer had to say about Drescher's development.

“He’s tall, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic, he’s got technical skill. He’s extremely confident as a player now because he’s done all that work, and he was just ready to go come this summer to show coaches what he’s really all about."

Kicking Specialist Chris Sailer

Drescher is a special kicker with range beyond 60 yards. His coach says he is elite from 60 yards in and can hit the bigger kicks as well. Having a kicker that is accurate from 50 yards in is a game-changer, 60 yards is just a luxury. In a close game, those kicks matter; ask Ohio State how missing easy kicks went for them in 2024 against Michigan.

Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

