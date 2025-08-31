Analyzing game one of the Bryce Underwood Era at Michigan
The Bryce Underwood Era has officially begun in Ann Arbor, and game one is in the books. Underwood led his Wolverine team to a 34-17 win over the Lobos of New Mexico. The excitement the Michigan fan base had heading into this game was warranted, and Underwood showed flashes of his brilliance, confirming what Michigan fans had hoped for: he is as good as advertised. His final stats were 251 yards passing on 21/31 with a touchdown pass.
Underwood was calm, composed, and played with a poise that is rarely seen in a freshman player, particularly a freshman quarterback. He had incredible velocity on his passes and was able to squeeze them into tight spaces where only his receivers had a chance to catch the ball. He also showed astonishing touch on a 27-yard tear-drop pass to Marlin Klein, which was an NFL-level throw, no other way to say it.
Underwood was backed up by an incredible performance from Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes, who broke out for 159 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns in his Michigan debut. The Wolverines head to Norman, OK, to battle the Sooners in a top 20 clash next week. Although Michigan will be without star linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who was ejected for targeting early in the second half against New Mexico, the Wolverine faithful have to feel good about their quarterback play, and a signature road win is certainly a possibility.
