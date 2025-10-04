How to watch Michigan football host Wisconsin for a Big Ten showdown
Michigan is back in action after getting Week 5 off for its first bye week. The Wolverines, coming off a big win over Nebraska in their last game, will host Wisconsin for the Big Noon game. The Badgers, who also got a bye last week, are coming off back-to-back losses against Power Four teams. Wisconsin will enter the game sitting at 2-2 with losses to Alabama and Maryland.
The Wolverines are hoping to get their passing attack going against the Badgers. Michigan has the No. 8 rushing offense in the country, and that has carried the Wolverines so far. Michigan has had 11 drops this season, four each from both Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin. Sherrone Moore said the Wolverines worked on fundamentals and that will be a key moving forward.
How to watch Michigan host Wisconsin
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Network: Fox
- On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt
It's a maize out
It's homecoming for Michigan this weekend and the Wolverines are hoping to see fans wear their maize during the game. Michigan Stadium should be packed with maize and it will go well with the Wolverines' uniforms. Michigan has decided to wear blue pants to go with its blue jerseys. The Wolverines are going with their maize accessories for the game.
Keys to a Michigan win
This past week, we detailed three keys for Michigan to come away with a win over Wisconsin. The Wolverines are going up against the No. 1 ranked rushing defense in the country against the Badgers. But it's imporant to note that even though Wisconsin allows just 50 yards per game on the ground, teams don't average many attempts against Wisconsin. The Badgers are run on the least of any team in the country.
"Through four games, Michigan has made an identity for itself by running the football. The Wolverines are ranked No. 8 in the country, averaging 253 yards on the ground. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes has been phenomenal, rushing for over 100 yards in every game so far, and scoring at least one TD.
"While the Wolverines have run the football well, Michigan is going up against the No. 1 rushing defense on Saturday. The Wisconsin Badgers average 50 yards to the opposition on the ground. But this is also the Badgers' biggest test. While Wisconsin has played Alabama, Michigan has a more dominant rushing attack and the Tide just thoroughly dominated the Wisconsin offense."
