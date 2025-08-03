Jim Harbaugh finds himself among elite NFL coaches John Madden and Don Shula
Former Michigan Coach and legend Jim Harbaugh has won at every level of football. Whether as a player or as a coach, he has winning in his DNA. After returning to his alma mater, he led the Wolverines program to their first National Championship since 1997 before heading back to the NFL. His reasoning for returning to the NFL could be discussed, scrutinized, and debated for years. I feel as though he is hell bent on winning the Lombardi Trophy. It eluded him as a player, and as a coach, he feels as though he can get the Los Angeles Chargers in contention.
You cannot deny the fact that Harbaugh knows how to win in the NFL. A recent graphic showed how efficient he truly is. In the Super Bowl era, with a minimum of 75 total games coached, Harbaugh has a winning percentage of.685. That trails only the immortal John Madden and George Allen. His percentage is higher than Cowboys legend Tom Landry and the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula.
Harbaugh has even more motivation for winning a Super Bowl, his younger brother John Harbaugh, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, already has one. He earned his ring by beating Jim and the San Francisco 49ers. Jim has stated that until he wins the Super Bowl, John will always have bragging rights at family holidays. Anyone who knows Jim is aware of his intense level of competitiveness and desire to be the best. He instills that same drive and desire into his football teams, and it shows on the field.
With a talented young quarterback in Justin Herbert and a top-five defense, Harbaugh has the Chargers in a position to compete for Super Bowl births in the coming seasons. He has to keep a wary eye on his brother John, though, as his Ravens are primed and ready for another Super Bowl run.
