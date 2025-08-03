Michigan safety Rod Moore remains "wild card" as he continues to rehab from injuries
For much of his career at the University of Michigan, safety Rod Moore has been one of the most clutch performers in the defensive secondary. He has made timely plays, whether it be a game-ending interception or a bone-crushing hit that dazed a quarterback and affected their ability for the rest of the game. Moore was the heart and soul of Michigan's secondary and losing him to an ACL and torn meniscus in 2024 changed the dynamic of that unit dramatically.
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale spoke about Moore's injury and timetable for returning at a presser today. Here is what he had to say, in the most Wink Martindale way of explaining things.
“I mean, I could give you the b.s. answer he’s right on schedule, you know what I mean? Matter of fact — he’s right on schedule.- Michigan DC Wink Martindale
What’s the schedule? I don’t know. When he’s ready, I don’t want to do it too soon. I (told him) I want to make sure you’re ready. Whether it’s putting him in bits and pieces, whenever he’s ready to go.”
If Moore, who himself said he is at about "85%" right now, can get fully healthy and become a big-time contributor for the defense, Michigan would be a different team within the secondary. His return would bring a much-needed boost, not just in skill, but also in confidence to the entire unit. The experience and leadership that Moore brings to the field will elevate those around him and make the passing defense one of the better units within the Big Ten.
Moore's healthy return to the secondary would create a stronger deterrent for opposing quarterbacks, making it harder for them to find open receivers downfield. Couple that with a ferocious front four and a linebacker tandem that may be the best in the country, and you have a recipe for domination. If all factors align, Michigan's defense could emerge as a formidable force this season, potentially challenging for conference supremacy and a spot in the 2025 College Football Playoff as well.
