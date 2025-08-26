Wolverine Digest

BTN's Jake Butt proclaims Bryce Underwood is at another level compared to JJ McCarthy

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) talks with Big Ten Network personality Dave Revsine (left) and former Michigan Wolverines player Jake Butt r. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Big Ten Network analyst and former Michigan Wolverine Jake Butt is astounded by the physical tools freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood possesses. He compared Underwood to JJ McCarthy, whom he reminded viewers was a top 10 pick in his own right, and said there is just no comparison. Butt believes that Underwood could be an incredibly special talent, even saying he could be "Superman" at some point in his career.

From there, Butt became a little more cautious and advised that head coach Sherrone Moore needs to protect his young quarterback, given the strength of Michigan's two-headed monster run game. With Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, the Wolverine offense can keep pressure on opposing defenses by keeping Underwood out of pass obvious downs. Doing this lowers the risk that Underwood makes a mistake, which could damage his confidence. I personally have a hard time believing that Underwood will succumb to the turnover bug, and I also do not think he lacks confidence. Butt makes a valid point, though, which could damage his confidence.

Along with their elite running game, the Wolverine coaching staff can control the tempo of the game with their premier defense. This defense is absolutely loaded at every position, and they will be tough to score on. That helps Underwood avoid having to score a large number of points to win games. He can execute the game plan set forth and take what defenses give him. He will have flashes of brilliance, and as the season progresses, I believe he will develop into one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Eighteen years old with the weight of one of the most storied college football programs ever surely on his shoulders, and I do not hesitate to believe Underwood is going to shock any naysayer.

Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs against Team Maize during the second half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

