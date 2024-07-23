JUST IN: Big Ten Commissioner defends handling of Michigan's sign-stealing controversy
Big Ten Media Days is officially here, and It didn't take long for Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti to be asked about his handling of the Michigan's sign-stealing controversy last season. Petitti was ultimately the deciding factor that led to Jim Harbaugh serving a three-game suspension to close out the season, including games against Maryland, Penn State, and Ohio State. Petitti said it was a collaborative effort among many within the Big Ten, and that he stands by the results of the decision he made regarding the issue.
"It was a collaborative process inside the conference office, with staff first trying to understand and gather information," Petitti said. "There was a lot of cooperation with the NCAA in terms of the information we had access to. Working with our administrators, and ultimately our presidents and chancellors as well. So it was a completely collaborative process. Look, I understand having come from the MLB and watching some of the disciplinary things that have happened there, it's a difficult process when you're forced into a situation where you have to decide what to do with a member. And that's part of it. You go into that with a lot of respect and try to do what's fair and protect the entire conference. That was the approach we took, and I stand by the results of the decision that we made."
As far as whether or not he has any insight into the current NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program and what the time table is for a decision, Petitti didn't provide much.
"I don't know of a time table, I'm not aware yet about when the NCAA will come to a final determination or whenever that might be."
