LA Rams running back Blake Corum looks to bounce back from injury to secure reps

Jerred Johnson

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) . Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) . Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
After a difficult rookie season that ended with a broken forearm, Blake Corum got in the gym and pushed to be the best version of himself. His workouts have been legendary from his time in high school through his time at the University of Michigan. Corum has always shown an incredible strength and a willingness to work that has been unmatched at every level of competition he has graced.

Corum is the eternal optimist, and his faith and belief in himself have always been his most potent tools. There doesn't seem to be an obstacle that Corum cannot overcome. He was labeled too small for high-level Big Ten football, but all he did was destroy the rushing records at a program that has made running the ball a part of their DNA. He was not strong enough to handle the rigors of the NFL. All he did was destroy the combine and shock scouts with his speed, strength, and football knowledge.


Corum has made a habit of sharing his workouts via his social media channels. It looks like last year is nothing but a memory, and this upcoming year could be a breakout for the star running back. The Rams have a stud running back ahead of Corum in Kyren Williams, but in this new league, a two-headed running back attack is pretty standard practice. Corum has once again leaned on that faith and self-belief to prove the point that the comeback is always greater than the setback.

Former Michigan running back Blake Corum takes photos with fans / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

